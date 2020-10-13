Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Body found in Red River a homicide, say Winnipeg police

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 11:42 am
The Winnipeg police forensics unit on scene on Monday, October 12, 2020.
The Winnipeg police forensics unit on scene on Monday, October 12, 2020. Michael Draven/Global News

A body found in the Red River over the weekend is the city’s 34th homicide, say Winnipeg police.

The body of Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed, 29, was discovered Monday at about 8 a.m. on the banks of the Red River near Churchill Drive and Hay Street.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating after body found in Red River Thanksgiving weekend

At first, police did not release any information about the person or their identity.

Trending Stories

The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is asking anyone who has information on where Ahmed had been recently to call inspectors at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8466.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg murderbody in red riverMohamed Mohiadin Ahmed
Flyers
More weekly flyers