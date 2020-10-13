Body found in Red River a homicide, say Winnipeg police

A body found in the Red River over the weekend is the city’s 34th homicide, say Winnipeg police.
The body of Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed, 29, was discovered Monday at about 8 a.m. on the banks of the Red River near Churchill Drive and Hay Street.
At first, police did not release any information about the person or their identity.
The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is asking anyone who has information on where Ahmed had been recently to call inspectors at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8466.
