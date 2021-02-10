Winnipeg police to provide update on October 2020 homicide case

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police will release an update on an October 2020 homicide Wednesday morning.

The body of Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed, 29, was discovered last fall on the banks of the Red River near Churchill Drive and Hay Street.

At the time, police were asking the public for information about Ahmed’s whereabouts in the days leading up to his death.

In January, police were seeking a 28-year-old Winnipeg man, Jesse James Daher, who had been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Ahmed’s death.

Police said Jan. 19 that they believed the victim and subject were known to each other, and that Ahmed’s body hadn’t been in the river for long before it was discovered.

