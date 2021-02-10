Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police to provide update on October 2020 homicide case

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 10:50 am
The Winnipeg police forensics unit on scene on Monday, October 12, 2020.
The Winnipeg police forensics unit on scene on Monday, October 12, 2020. Global News / Michael Draven

Winnipeg police will release an update on an October 2020 homicide Wednesday morning.

The body of Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed, 29, was discovered last fall on the banks of the Red River near Churchill Drive and Hay Street.

Read more: Body found in Red River a homicide, say Winnipeg police

At the time, police were asking the public for information about Ahmed’s whereabouts in the days leading up to his death.

In January, police were seeking a 28-year-old Winnipeg man, Jesse James Daher, who had been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Ahmed’s death.

Trending Stories

Read more: Winnipeg police seeking local man wanted for October murder

Police said Jan. 19 that they believed the victim and subject were known to each other, and that Ahmed’s body hadn’t been in the river for long before it was discovered.

Click to play video '“It’s like a piece of my heart is gone,” 2020 another violent, deadly year in Winnipeg' “It’s like a piece of my heart is gone,” 2020 another violent, deadly year in Winnipeg
“It’s like a piece of my heart is gone,” 2020 another violent, deadly year in Winnipeg – Jan 8, 2021
Winnipeg policeHomicideMurderWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg murdermurder update
