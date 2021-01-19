Winnipeg police seeking local man wanted for October murder

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in connection with an October murder.

Police said Jesse James Daher, 28, is wanted for the murder of Mohamed Ahmed, 29, whose body was found in the Red River near Churchill Drive and Hay Street on Oct. 12, 2020.

Cst. Dani McKinnon said Tuesday that the victim and suspect were known to each other, and that police don’t believe Ahmed’s body was in the water for long before it was discovered.

Daher has been charged with second-degree murder and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police are urging the public not to approach him if he’s spotted.

The accused is described as six feet three inches tall and 155 pounds with a thin build, green eyes and either a shaved head or short brown hair.

Anyone with information about Daher’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Any additional details that might help investigators can be directed to the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

