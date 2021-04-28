Global News nominated for six 2021 RTDNA Canada East Region Awards

Send this page to someone via email

Global News is on the short list for its contributions to digital and broadcast journalism with six nominations for the East Region Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada awards.

Coverage by Global News of the Nova Scotia mass shooting was recognized under Breaking News (Small/Medium Market), TV Newscast for reporting on the aftermath of the tragedy and Best Podcast for 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre hosted by Global News at 6 anchor Sarah Ritchie.

Other nominations include recognition in the Continuing Coverage category for COVID-19: The New Reality in the Maritimes, Enterprise reporting for Dental Misconduct: The Suspension of Dr. Errol Gaum, TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) and News – Live Special Events for its broadcast of the New Brunswick election in 2020.

The RTDNA Canada awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital. Founded in 1962, RTDNA Canada sets standards for the field of broadcast journalism and includes members from radio, television and online journalists, news directors, producers, executives and educators.

Winners of the RTDNA Canada East Region awards will be announced during a virtual award ceremony on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Here are Global News’ six nominations:

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

Global News Halifax – Nova Scotia Shootings: April 19, 2020

Continuing Coverage

Global News Halifax/Global News New Brunswick – COVID-19: The New Reality in the Maritimes

Enterprise

Global News Halifax – Dental Misconduct: The Suspension of Dr. Errol Gaum

News – Live Special Events

Global News – New Brunswick Election: Sept. 14, 2020

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

Global News – Global News Halifax: April 20, 2020

Best Podcast

Global News – 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre