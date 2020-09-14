Live New Brunswick election results 2020: Real-time results in the provincial election

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick voters will head to the polls on Sept. 14., to elect the next provincial government.

Global News will have live, real-time election results after the polls close at 8 p.m. AT.

Read more: All our New Brunswick election 2020 coverage

We will have the latest numbers for all 49 ridings across the province. Don’t know what riding you’re in? Use our riding list to find your riding and learn more about the history of it before you head out to vote.

Our live election night coverage begins at 8 p.m. on TV and online. You can also watch our election special live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

For those who have ignored the election campaign until now, we have kept track of what each party has promised on our promise tracker and read the latest election news, commentaries and analysis pieces we have to learn more before marking your ballot.