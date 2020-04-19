Timeline of what we know about Nova Scotia killing spree that left 1 RCMP officer dead

Send this page to someone via email

A shooting in Portapique, N.S., has left 13 people dead, including an RCMP officer.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said the force is aware of 13 deceased victims.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki tells me the RCMP are now aware of 13 deceased victims in Nova Scotia shooting. More to come on @globalnews — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) April 19, 2020

Gabriel Wortman, 51, is believed to be the primary suspect in the killing spree.

Here’s what we know so far about the rampage, based on a Sunday afternoon briefing by RCMP criminal operations officer Chief Supt. Chris Leather:

Saturday

Nova Scotia RCMP responded to a firearms call at a residence in Portapique, N.S., a rural community located in Colchester County.

#RCMPNS is responding to a firearms complaint in the #Portapique area. (Portapique Beach Rd, Bay Shore Rd and Five Houses Rd.) The public is asked to avoid the area and stay in their homes with doors locked at this time. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

Supt. Leather said there were “multiple 911 calls.”

“When police arrived at the scene, members located several casualties inside and outside of the home,” he said.

“They did not however locate the suspect.”

1:51 Suspect in Portapique, N.S. shooting spree killed by police Suspect in Portapique, N.S. shooting spree killed by police

He described it as a “very quickly evolving situation and a chaotic scene.”

“Many units responded, including emergency response teams and police dog services,” Leather said. They also received assistance from other police services, including Halifax Regional Police.

At the time, the focus was on “the safety of the residents in the immediate area.”

51-year-old Gabriel Wortman is the suspect in our active shooter investigation in #Portapique. There are several victims. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see him, call 911. DO NOT approach. He’s described as a white man, bald, 6’2-6’3 with green eyes. pic.twitter.com/Y2nJNULlkn — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

“We secured the area and began a search for the suspect,” he said.

Leather said at one point during the evening, the suspect was wearing at least a portion of a police uniform, and a vehicle that was made to look like an RCMP cruiser.

To clarify, the suspect in our active shooter investigation, Gabriel Wortman, is NOT employed by the RCMP but he may be wearing an RCMP uniform. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do NOT approach and call 911 immediately. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

The initial search “led to multiple sites in the area, including structures that were on fire.”

Lisa and Laurie George, both residents of Portapique, told Global News that at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday they saw flames nearby, eventually seeing three separate fires in the area.

The police search continued overnight and into Sunday morning.

Sunday

On Sunday morning, RCMP officers “actively sought out the suspect through multiple communities” in the province, Leather said.

This search ended once the suspect was located. Leather confirmed that the suspect is dead and that the matter has been referred to SiRT — the Serious Incident Response Team, which is Nova Scotia’s independent police watchdog.

A body matching the description of Wortman was seen at the Enfield Big Stop on Highway 102.

Gabriel Wortman, suspect in active shooter investigation, is now in custody. More information will be released when available. Thank you for your cooperation and support. #Colchester — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

He said details of some portions of the investigation won’t be revealed since SiRT is actively probing.

Leather said the investigation is “early and very active” and involves multiple crime scenes and victims. Further updates will come once more information is available, he added.

2:40 Nova Scotia shooting: RCMP say ‘in excess of 10’ people killed in Portapique shooting Nova Scotia shooting: RCMP say ‘in excess of 10’ people killed in Portapique shooting

Victims

The RCMP have identified the dead police officer as Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force who leaves behind a husband and two children.

Another RCMP officer is in hospital receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

So far the RCMP has said the force is aware of 13 deceased victims.