Timeline of what we know about Nova Scotia killing spree that left 1 RCMP officer dead

A shooting in Portapique, N.S., has left 13 people dead, including an RCMP officer.
Gabriel Wortman, 51, is believed to be the primary suspect in the killing spree.
Here’s what we know so far about the rampage, based on a Sunday afternoon briefing by RCMP criminal operations officer Chief Supt. Chris Leather:
Saturday
Nova Scotia RCMP responded to a firearms call at a residence in Portapique, N.S., a rural community located in Colchester County.
Supt. Leather said there were “multiple 911 calls.”
“When police arrived at the scene, members located several casualties inside and outside of the home,” he said.
“They did not however locate the suspect.”
He described it as a “very quickly evolving situation and a chaotic scene.”
“Many units responded, including emergency response teams and police dog services,” Leather said. They also received assistance from other police services, including Halifax Regional Police.
At the time, the focus was on “the safety of the residents in the immediate area.”
“We secured the area and began a search for the suspect,” he said.
Leather said at one point during the evening, the suspect was wearing at least a portion of a police uniform, and a vehicle that was made to look like an RCMP cruiser.
The initial search “led to multiple sites in the area, including structures that were on fire.”
Lisa and Laurie George, both residents of Portapique, told Global News that at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday they saw flames nearby, eventually seeing three separate fires in the area.
The police search continued overnight and into Sunday morning.
Sunday
On Sunday morning, RCMP officers “actively sought out the suspect through multiple communities” in the province, Leather said.
This search ended once the suspect was located. Leather confirmed that the suspect is dead and that the matter has been referred to SiRT — the Serious Incident Response Team, which is Nova Scotia’s independent police watchdog.
A body matching the description of Wortman was seen at the Enfield Big Stop on Highway 102.
He said details of some portions of the investigation won’t be revealed since SiRT is actively probing.
Leather said the investigation is “early and very active” and involves multiple crime scenes and victims. Further updates will come once more information is available, he added.
Victims
The RCMP have identified the dead police officer as Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force who leaves behind a husband and two children.
Another RCMP officer is in hospital receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
So far the RCMP has said the force is aware of 13 deceased victims.
