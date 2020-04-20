Nova Scotia community reeling as shooting spree death toll continues to climb

Send this page to someone via email

A small rural Nova Scotia community is coming to grips with a 12-hour shooting spree that killed at least 16 people, the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history.

The primary suspect of the shooting has also died, police confirmed Sunday.

One of the victims has been identified as RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force. Stevenson leaves behind a husband and two children.

Nova Scotia RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson (RCMP photo) RCMP photo

Another RCMP officer was shot and injured in the incident but is expected to survive.

In a statement Sunday night, the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) confirmed that Lisa McCully, a teacher at Debert Elementary, was also a victim of the shooting.

“9,300 NSTU hearts are broken along with those of her colleagues and students at Debert Elementary, as well as her family and friends who knew her not only as a passionate teacher but as a shining love in their lives,” the NSTU said in a statement.

Facebook/Lisa McCully Facebook/Lisa Mccully

Details about the others who lost their lives have not been released at this time.

With 16 victims, the shooting was the deadliest in Canadian history, surpassing the death toll of the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre in Montreal.

Shooting spree

Nova Scotia RCMP initially responded to a firearms call at a residence in Portapique, N.S., where members located “several casualties inside and outside of the home.”

Police were asking the public to avoid the area, describing the matter as a “very quickly evolving situation and a chaotic scene.”

On Sunday morning, police identified the suspect in an “active shooter” situation, describing the man as “armed and dangerous.”

Police later indicated the suspect was wearing at least a portion of a police uniform and driving a vehicle that was made to look like an RCMP cruiser.

They then clarified that the suspect was not a member of the RCMP.

To clarify, the suspect in our active shooter investigation, Gabriel Wortman, is NOT employed by the RCMP but he may be wearing an RCMP uniform. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do NOT approach and call 911 immediately. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

In the hours that followed, Nova Scotia RCMP provided updates on the man’s suspected whereabouts on their social media channels. Police indicated that the suspect had switched vehicles and was last seen in a small silver Chevrolet Tracker.

The search ended at the Enfield Big Stop on Highway 102, about 90 kilometres away from Portapique.

RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki called it an “extremely dynamic situation” and said there were multiple crime scenes over a large area.

The investigation has been turned over to Nova Scotia’s independent police watchdog, the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT). In a statement, SiRT said it is probing the “shooting of a male in Enfield by RCMP officers.”

According to the police watchdog, RCMP officers responded to a “series of serious criminal events in Colchester County” on Saturday night.

“The male suspect fled the area,” SiRT said. “On Sunday morning, the suspect was involved in a serious criminal event in Shubenacadie.

“A confrontation with police followed in Enfield, resulting in officers discharging their firearms. The suspect was found to be deceased at the scene.”

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “saddened” to learn about the “senseless violence” in Nova Scotia that claimed multiple lives.

“Every day, law enforcement members put themselves in harm’s way to ensure our safety and well-being,” he said.

“As a country, in moments like these, we come together to support one another. Together we will mourn with the families of the victims and help them get through this difficult time.”

Speaking at a COVID-19 press briefing Sunday, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil called the shooting “one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province’s history.”

“I never imagined when I went to bed last night that I would wake up to the horrific news that an active shooter was on the loose in Nova Scotia,” McNeil said.

“Words cannot console the families affected by what has transpired over the last 24 hours. To the families of the victims and to those who are still feeling afraid, my heart goes out to you. Know that all Nova Scotians are with you.”

— With files from Global News’ Mercedes Stephenson and Alexander Quon