RCMP investigating ‘active shooter situation’ involving multiple victims in Portapique, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP remain on scene at what they are calling an “active shooter situation” in Portapique, N.S., located approximately 30 minutes west of Truro, N.S.

Details are limited at this time.

Police reported officers were responding to a firearms complaint at approximately 11:30 p.m., on Saturday.

They asked the public in the area of Portapique Beach Road, Bay Shore Road and Five Houses Road to avoid the area and stay in their homes with doors locked at the time.

RCMP have identified Gabriel Wortman, 51, as the suspect in their investigation.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and that there are several victims at this time.

Wortman is described as a bald man with green eyes. He is approximately 6’2″ or 6’3″

The Mounties are asking residents to not approach the 51-year-old if they see him and instead to call 911.

Officers remain on scene Sunday morning and are asking the public to call 911 if there is anyone on their property.

“You may not see the police but we are there with you,” read a tweet issued from the Nova Scotia RCMP Twitter account.

More to come…