Nova Scotia shooting: RCMP provide timeline of events surrounding killing spree

The RCMP provided an update Sunday of a killing spree in and around Portapique, N.S. beginning late Saturday night and into Sunday. Police say they responded to a firearms call at a residence where they found several casualties inside and outside the home. Police located multiple sites, some of which were on fire, in search of the suspect. Gabriel Wortman, 51, is believed to be the primary suspect and the RCMP have confirmed that he is dead.