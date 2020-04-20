Here’s what we know about the victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting

Send this page to someone via email

At least 16 people died, including a member of the RCMP, as a result of a shooting rampage in multiple rural Nova Scotia communities on Sunday.

The rampage is the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history.

Here is what we know about the victims:

Const. Heidi Stevenson

The RCMP confirmed on Sunday that Const. Heidi Stevenson died while responding to the shooting.

Stevenson, a 23-year member of the force, leaves behind her husband and two children.

Nova Scotia commanding officer Lee Bergerman said she met with Stevenson’s family Sunday afternoon.

“There are no words to describe their pain,” she said. “Two children have lost their mother, and a husband has lost his wife. Parents have lost their daughter, and countless others lost an incredible friend and colleague.”

In a news release Monday morning, Halifax Regional Police Staff Sgt. Scott MacDonald said he knew Stevenson as a “neighbour, colleague and friend.”

“Nonetheless, this was the saddest and most difficult shift of my career,” MacDonald said.

“On behalf of my team at Halifax Regional Police, we extend our most sincere condolences to her family and to our Royal Canadian Mounted Police colleagues.” Tweet This

Lisa McCully

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) confirmed that one of its members was a victim of the shooting.

The NSTU says McCully was a teacher at Debert Elementary.

“9,300 NSTU hearts are broken along with those of her colleagues and students at Debert Elementary, as well as her family and friends who knew her not only as a passionate teacher but as a shining love in their lives,” the NSTU said in a statement.

Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton

In a statement on its website, VON Canada confirmed two of its employees, Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton, died during Sunday’s shooting.

“All of our front-line care providers are heroes,” VON Canada said. “Yesterday, two of those heroes, Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton, were taken from their families, and from VON.

“We mourn their loss, and we mourn for their families.”

Heather O’Brien Facebook/Darcy Dobson

VON Canada says O’Brien was a licensed practical nurse, wife, mother and grandmother.

“She shared her deep caring of others as a VON nurse for nearly 17 years,” the statement reads.

Kristen Beaton. Faceook/Kristen Beaton

VON says Kristen Beaton was a continuing care assistant and a young wife and mother.

“Kristen began work with VON nearly six years ago and, like Heather, was a caring and compassionate member of the VON team,” the statement continues.

VON Canada says it has been in touch with their families and are offering our sincere condolences and support.

