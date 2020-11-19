Bedford, N.S. dentist has licence suspended following numerous misconduct allegations  

Send this page to someone via email

The Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia has suspended a prominent Halifax-area dentist’s licence after several misconduct allegations came forward.

In a statement to Global News, Dr. Curtis Gregoire, deputy registrar of the Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia, said the board’s complaints committee held an emergency meeting Wednesday evening “to consider recent complaints made against Dr. Errol Gaum.”

“After reviewing complaints, the Committee ordered that Dr. Gaum’s license to practice dentistry in the Province of Nova Scotia be suspended indefinitely, effective immediately,” Dr. Gregoire said in the statement.

No other details on the decision were released and the board said it is not taking interviews on the decision at this time.

The decision comes after several parents and former patients came forward to accuse Gaum of professional malpractice.

One account was from Ryan Binder, a parent from New Glasgow, N.S., whose six-year-old daughter was referred to Granville Dental in Bedford, N.S., to get a tooth removed.

Binder claimed Gaum “wasn’t letting his daughter breathe” because he was holding her nose during the treatment. He also claimed Gaum told his daughter to “shut up” during the treatment.

Binder shared the experience on Facebook, which has since garnered thousands of shares.

Halifax Regional Police have confirmed that they’ve received at least four complaints since last week about a man who was working as a dentist at 1083 Bedford Highway in Bedford.

At this point, no charges have been laid.

— More to come.