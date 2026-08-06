WestJet flight attendant deal includes 18% wage hike over 3 years

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The union representing WestJet cabin crew has shared details of the tentative deal reached with the Calgary-based airline this week after a one-day strike.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says the deal includes a more than 18 per cent wage hike over three years, as well as a new “duty period premium” that adds compensation for work done on the ground.

It also includes increased time off and higher food and uniform allowances, among other things.

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All WestJet flights across much of Canada were grounded over what was a long holiday weekend for many, as the clock ticked down to a strike by 4,400 flight attendants, who walked off the job early Sunday.

6:30 Tentative agreement reached between WestJet and its flight attendants: what comes next?

The air carrier and the union reached a tentative deal early Monday, and WestJet operations gradually returned to normal.

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Cabin crew members are set to vote on the deal in the coming weeks.