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8 comments

  1. Ursula
    August 6, 2026 at 6:02 pm

    Hurray 18% increase in airfares!

  2. Glenn
    August 6, 2026 at 5:12 pm

    What is the pay scale & benefits AI ?

  3. Artificial Inteligence
    August 6, 2026 at 4:00 pm

    For the lack of service WESTJET provides it’s cutomers I am appalled the union are asking for 18% over 3 years plus much more.

  4. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 1:50 pm

    @Ben, what are the flight attendants supposed to be doing once all service related duties are done, other than their 15 minute walk throughs? Is there some other job that you think they should be doing, like massaging your feet or feeding you grapes?

  5. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 1:06 pm

    Let me know when you would work for free! These Union Workers were not being paid until the plane started to lift off.
    All Boarding Work was unpaid helping with stowing luggage, flight prep etc. Hours of work not paid! Sit down the grown up are talking!

  6. Dee Ironside
    August 6, 2026 at 12:18 pm

    And that background noise is the sound of trip tickets going up an additional 6% for the next 3 years..

  7. Ben
    August 6, 2026 at 11:42 am

    Hopefully these lazy union slackers will do some work now instead of hiding behind the curtain in their den for most of the flight.

  8. Ben
    August 6, 2026 at 11:40 am

    Hopefully these lazy unionized slackers do some work now instead of hiding behind the curtain In Their den for most of the flight.

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Canada

WestJet flight attendant deal includes 18% wage hike over 3 years

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2026 10:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'WestJet passengers are on the move again as union representing flight attendants reaches deal'
WestJet passengers are on the move again as union representing flight attendants reaches deal
The union representing WestJet flight attendants are sharing the specifics of the deal reached with the airline, following one-day spent on the picket lines. Travelers across the country were relieved that the strike didn’t last long, with flight service getting back to normal as cabin crew is set to vote on the deal in the coming weeks.
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The union representing WestJet cabin crew has shared details of the tentative deal reached with the Calgary-based airline this week after a one-day strike.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says the deal includes a more than 18 per cent wage hike over three years, as well as a new “duty period premium” that adds compensation for work done on the ground.

It also includes increased time off and higher food and uniform allowances, among other things.

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All WestJet flights across much of Canada were grounded over what was a long holiday weekend for many, as the clock ticked down to a strike by 4,400 flight attendants, who walked off the job early Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Tentative agreement reached between WestJet and its flight attendants: what comes next?'
Tentative agreement reached between WestJet and its flight attendants: what comes next?

The air carrier and the union reached a tentative deal early Monday, and WestJet operations gradually returned to normal.

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Cabin crew members are set to vote on the deal in the coming weeks.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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