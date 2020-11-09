’13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre’ podcast explores Canadian tragedy in-depth

On April 18 and 19, 2020, Gabriel Wortman carried out one of Canada’s deadliest killing sprees, beginning in the rural Nova Scotian community of Portapique.

Over the course of 13 hours, the gunman took 22 lives and set several buildings on fire. He was eventually shot and killed by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer at a gas station.

Months later, we’re still left with far more questions than answers. In the new podcast 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre, Global News reporter Sarah Ritchie and producer Alex Kress look to piece together exactly what happened and what could have been done to prevent the tragedy.

The podcast will take listeners through each hour of this rampage as it unfolded.

“We decided to embark on this difficult task of relaying such a heavy and complex story through an investigative podcast series,” Kress said.

“It was so important to us to allow it the time that it deserves to be told, and to the fullest degree. Our driving force throughout the process has always been the victims and their loved ones. This format of storytelling really allows us to hold space for their memories.”

The events of that weekend left Nova Scotians and Canadians struggling to understand.

“This tragedy has had such a deep impact on so many people in Nova Scotia, and across the country. I think for a lot of Nova Scotians, it’s shaken the core of our identity in a way. This kind of thing does not happen in quiet, coastal communities, and it’s been really difficult for people to grapple with that,” Ritchie said.

“This rampage left us with so many questions, and we have been working to get answers. We hope listeners come away with a better understanding of what happened in Nova Scotia that terrible weekend. But most of all, we hope you get to know the people who were lost, for the lives they lived.”

