Canada

’13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre’ podcast explores Canadian tragedy in-depth

By Staff Global News
13 Hours
'13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre' is an in-depth look at the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history. Curiouscast

On April 18 and 19, 2020, Gabriel Wortman carried out one of Canada’s deadliest killing sprees, beginning in the rural Nova Scotian community of Portapique.

Click here to listen to episodes of 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre

Over the course of 13 hours, the gunman took 22 lives and set several buildings on fire. He was eventually shot and killed by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer at a gas station.

Click to play video 'Nova Scotia, feds establish joint inquiry into April’s mass shooting' Nova Scotia, feds establish joint inquiry into April’s mass shooting
Nova Scotia, feds establish joint inquiry into April’s mass shooting – Oct 22, 2020

Months later, we’re still left with far more questions than answers. In the new podcast 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre, Global News reporter Sarah Ritchie and producer Alex Kress look to piece together exactly what happened and what could have been done to prevent the tragedy.

The podcast will take listeners through each hour of this rampage as it unfolded.

Trending Stories

Read more: Episode 1 of 13 Hours: 'A Shattered Quiet'

“We decided to embark on this difficult task of relaying such a heavy and complex story through an investigative podcast series,” Kress said.

“It was so important to us to allow it the time that it deserves to be told, and to the fullest degree. Our driving force throughout the process has always been the victims and their loved ones. This format of storytelling really allows us to hold space for their memories.”

Click to play video 'Nova Scotians reflect six months after mass shooting' Nova Scotians reflect six months after mass shooting
Nova Scotians reflect six months after mass shooting – Oct 19, 2020

The events of that weekend left Nova Scotians and Canadians struggling to understand.

Read more: Episode 2 of 13 Hours: 'Stolen Dreams'

“This tragedy has had such a deep impact on so many people in Nova Scotia, and across the country. I think for a lot of Nova Scotians, it’s shaken the core of our identity in a way. This kind of thing does not happen in quiet, coastal communities, and it’s been really difficult for people to grapple with that,” Ritchie said.

“This rampage left us with so many questions, and we have been working to get answers. We hope listeners come away with a better understanding of what happened in Nova Scotia that terrible weekend. But most of all, we hope you get to know the people who were lost, for the lives they lived.”

Curiouscast launched in 2018 and is home to internationally recognized brands with diverse audio storytelling, including the No. 1 Canadian-produced music podcast on Apple Podcasts, The Ongoing History of New Music, Canada’s first nationally broadcast original podcast, Nighttime, weekly true-crime podcast Dark Poutine and Global News’ This Is Why.

Subscribe to get every episode of 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts or wherever you find your favourite podcasts. For more information, visit curiouscast.ca.

Curiouscast and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
