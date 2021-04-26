Prisoner escapes from Meadow Lake, Sask. courthouse

A man Saskatchewan RCMP consider dangerous escaped custody during a court appearance.
Police said Christopher Gilbert Ernest, 23, was appearing in the Meadow Lake courthouse on Monday when he fled.
Ernest was appearing to address a number of charges including resisting arrest, possession of a weapon considered dangerous to the public, unauthorized possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon and failing to attend court.
Police describe Ernest as being five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last known to be wearing blue jeans and a grey T-shirt.
Ernest is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said.
He may be making his way to Waterhen Lake First Nation, but police said this is not confirmed.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ernest is asked to contact 911, Meadow Lake RCMP at -1306-236-2570 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments