Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Prisoner escapes from Meadow Lake, Sask. courthouse

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 5:25 pm
Police said Christopher Gilbert Ernest was appearing in the Meadow Lake courthouse on Monday, April 26, 2021, when he fled. View image in full screen
Police said Christopher Gilbert Ernest was appearing in the Meadow Lake courthouse on Monday, April 26, 2021, when he fled. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A man Saskatchewan RCMP consider dangerous escaped custody during a court appearance.

Police said Christopher Gilbert Ernest, 23, was appearing in the Meadow Lake courthouse on Monday when he fled.

Read more: Regina Correctional Centre inmate back in custody after brief escape

Ernest was appearing to address a number of charges including resisting arrest, possession of a weapon considered dangerous to the public, unauthorized possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon and failing to attend court.

Police describe Ernest as being five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last known to be wearing blue jeans and a grey T-shirt.

Trending Stories

Ernest is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Convicted murderer who escaped from Mission, B.C., prison in 2020 arrested in San Diego

He may be making his way to Waterhen Lake First Nation, but police said this is not confirmed.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ernest is asked to contact 911, Meadow Lake RCMP at -1306-236-2570 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Peel kidnapping suspect still at large after alleged victim escaped, walked to police station' Peel kidnapping suspect still at large after alleged victim escaped, walked to police station
Peel kidnapping suspect still at large after alleged victim escaped, walked to police station – Mar 30, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPSaskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan RCMPMeadow LakeWaterhen Lake First Nationmeadow lake newsChristopher ErnestChristopher Gilbert ErnestMeadow Lake Courthouse

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers