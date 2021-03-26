Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Convicted murderer who escaped from Mission, B.C., prison in 2020 arrested in San Diego

By Amy Judd Global News
Authorities on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border were looking for Roderick Muchikekwanape, after he escaped from a minimum security prison in Mission last year.
Authorities on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border were looking for Roderick Muchikekwanape, after he escaped from a minimum security prison in Mission last year. Mission RCMP

A man who escaped from B.C. prison last October was caught recently in San Diego.

Roderick Muchikekwanape escaped on Oct. 29, 2020, from a prison in Mission and had been sighted across the border in Washington State.

In a release, the U.S. Marshals said they received multiple anonymous tips that Muchikekwanape, 42, was in San Diego.

Tips led them to the UCSD Hillcrest Hospital, where officers said he was arrested “without incident.”

Read more: ‘He’s still a threat,’ says victim’s family of murderer who escaped B.C. prison

Muchikekwanape was taken to the federal courthouse and will be held pending extradition to Canada.

He was serving a life sentence for the sexual assault and murder of Kimberly Clark in 1998 in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Inmate serving life for murder walks away from minimum-security prison in Fraser Valley' Inmate serving life for murder walks away from minimum-security prison in Fraser Valley
Inmate serving life for murder walks away from minimum-security prison in Fraser Valley – Oct 30, 2020

He had been housed in a minimum-security wing of the prison and was approaching eligibility for full parole in 2023.

Trending Stories

Since its creation in 2010, the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force has arrested almost 14,000 violent fugitives for various offenses including homicide, failure to register as a sex offender, sex crimes, firearms, and federal probation violations.

Click to play video: 'Manhunt underway for Fraser valley prison escapee' Manhunt underway for Fraser valley prison escapee
Manhunt underway for Fraser valley prison escapee – Oct 30, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Roderick MuchikekwanapeKimberly-ClarkKimberly Clark murderRoderick Muchikekwanape arrestedRoderick Muchikekwanape escapedRoderick Muchikekwanape murderRoderick Muchikekwanape prisonRoderick Muchikekwanape updateRoderick Muchikekwanape winnipeg

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers