Convicted murderer who escaped from Mission, B.C., prison in 2020 arrested in San Diego

A man who escaped from B.C. prison last October was caught recently in San Diego.

Roderick Muchikekwanape escaped on Oct. 29, 2020, from a prison in Mission and had been sighted across the border in Washington State.

In a release, the U.S. Marshals said they received multiple anonymous tips that Muchikekwanape, 42, was in San Diego.

Tips led them to the UCSD Hillcrest Hospital, where officers said he was arrested “without incident.”

Muchikekwanape was taken to the federal courthouse and will be held pending extradition to Canada.

He was serving a life sentence for the sexual assault and murder of Kimberly Clark in 1998 in Winnipeg.

He had been housed in a minimum-security wing of the prison and was approaching eligibility for full parole in 2023.

Since its creation in 2010, the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force has arrested almost 14,000 violent fugitives for various offenses including homicide, failure to register as a sex offender, sex crimes, firearms, and federal probation violations.

