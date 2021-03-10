Menu

Crime

Regina Correctional Centre inmate back in custody after brief escape

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 6:50 pm
Two correctional officers received serious but non-life threatening injuries during an inmates escape from custody.
Two correctional officers received serious but non-life threatening injuries during an inmates escape from custody. File / Global News

A 31-year-old Regina Correctional Centre inmate is back in custody after he briefly escaped while on a medical escort on Wednesday, according to a press release from the ministry of corrections, policing and public safety.

Read more: Inmate death reported at Regina Correctional Centre

Michael Riley Obey escaped custody around 2:30 p.m. Two correctional officers received serious but non-life-threatening injuries, for which they are receiving treatment.

Obey was taken back into custody by the Regina Police Service and RCMP around 4:30 p.m., nearly two hours after his escape.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s jail population shrinks, most still remanded: provincial corrections ministry

Obey is in remand for weapons, assault and other charges.

The press release said that the ministry will be conducting a review into what happened to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

