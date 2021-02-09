Inmate death reported at Regina Correctional Centre

Send this page to someone via email

An inmate being held on remand at the Regina Correctional Centre has died.

Corrections officials said the 38-year-old man was found in medical distress in a holding cell in the admissions area on Monday afternoon.

Staff started life-saving measures and paramedics were called in to assist.

The inmate was declared dead at 3:40 p.m., corrections officials said.

His name has not been released and officials said his family has been notified.

The death is not COVID-19-related, they added.

Both the RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will conduct an internal investigation into the death.

