Canada

Inmate death reported at Regina Correctional Centre

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 9, 2021 1:07 pm
Police in Regina are investigating after a drone was used to drop drugs into the Regina Correctional Centre.
Corrections officials said an inmate on remand at the Regina Correctional Centre was found in medical distress in a holding cell in the admissions area. File / Global News

An inmate being held on remand at the Regina Correctional Centre has died.

Corrections officials said the 38-year-old man was found in medical distress in a holding cell in the admissions area on Monday afternoon.

Read more: Saskatchewan rolling out video calls for inmates after in-person visits cancelled

Staff started life-saving measures and paramedics were called in to assist.

The inmate was declared dead at 3:40 p.m., corrections officials said.

His name has not been released and officials said his family has been notified.

The death is not COVID-19-related, they added.

Read more: Petition calls for resignation of Sask. Corrections Minister Christine Tell

Both the RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will conduct an internal investigation into the death.

