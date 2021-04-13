Saskatoon softball coach charged with child sexual abuse

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Minor Softball League (SMSL) has stripped a coach of his position after he was charged with sexual assault against a child earlier this month.

Ricky Davis, 56, was an executive member of the league and commissioner of the Hustler Fastpitch zone.

“Protecting the participants within our softball community is our first priority and it is a responsibility we take very seriously,” read a public notice on the SMSL website.

It went on to say it has suspended Davis from his roles and responsibilities,

The suspension came down after SMSL was aware of the charge.

On April 13, Softball Saskatchewan and SMSL released a statement which spoke about a meeting it held for players and parents under Davis’ watch over the weekend.

It said the meeting was set up to address any questions.

The association asked parents and players to sign a confidentiality agreement.

The statement said it was to ensure they weren’t interfering with the police investigation, and out of respect given the nature of what was being discussed.

SMSL and Softball Saskatchewan said its intention was to create a safe environment for people to ask questions and fully participate.

“We were deeply disturbed to learn of the charge and will fully cooperate with the investigation. We encourage anyone with more information to contact the police,” SMSL president Vanessa Kosteroski said in the press release.

Davis is accused of assaulting the child between February 2012 and December 2017.

The Saskatoon Police Service noted the child was between five and nine years old at the time of the alleged offences, and that they knew Davis.

Investigators believe there could be more victims in the community and are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.

Davis was released on specific conditions following his second court appearance on April 12 and is due back in front of a judge on April 29.