Crime

Saskatoon woman charged with sexual offences involving two young children

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 9, 2021 9:58 am
Saskatoon police said the investigation was launched after they received a report a child was being sexually assaulted and the images were being posted on social media. File / Global News

A Saskatoon woman is facing a number of charges after the alleged sexual assault and distribution of child pornography of two young children.

The young girls are two and four years of age.

Saskatoon police said they launched an investigation on Jan. 11 after receiving a report that a child was being sexually assaulted and the images were being posted on social media.

Read more: Saskatoon police charge man with obtaining sexual services from a minor

The 25-year-old woman is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, distributing child pornography, making child pornography, committing a sexual offence against a child, attempting to commit a sexual offence against a child, and bestiality.

Story continues below advertisement

It is alleged the abuse has been taking place since December 2019.

Police have not said what the relationship is between the victims and the accused.

The woman, who has not been named, is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon province court on Tuesday.

