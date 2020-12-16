Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan priest charged with sexual assault: RCMP

By Anna McMillan Global News
RCMP have charged Anthony Atter, 45, with sexual assault.
RCMP have charged Anthony Atter, 45, with sexual assault.

WarningThis article contains content about alleged sexual violence and may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

A priest in east-central Saskatchewan has been charged with sexual assault.

Humboldt RCMP arrested Anthony Atter, 45, after receiving a report on Nov. 5 about “multiple incidents of a sexual nature,” police said in a news release. The alleged incidents occurred between Sept. 1 and Nov. 4, 2020.

Atter is the priest for parishes in Lake Lenore, Annaheim and St. Gregor.

Read more: Changes to legislation further protect sexual assault survivors in Saskatchewan

He has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

A Diocese of Saskatoon spokesperson had no knowledge of the charges when contacted by Global Saskatoon on Tuesday.

Atter is expected to appear in Humboldt provincial court on March 22.

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Lake Lenore, SK
St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Lake Lenore, SK. File / Global News

 If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

Visit the Department of Justice’s Victim Services Directory for a list of support services in your area.

Women, trans and non-binary people can find an additional list of resources here.

