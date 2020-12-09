Changes to legislation further protect sexual assault survivors in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Changes to current legislation in Saskatchewan will make it easier for survivors of sexual violence to leave abusive homes.

The province introduced changes to the Residential Tenancies Amendment Act on Wednesday, giving survivors the right to end long-term leases, without penalty, as long as landlords receive 28 days of notice.

“Saskatchewan is committed to providing as much protection to survivors as possible,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said.

“We know these situations can be extremely difficult. The length of a survivor’s lease should not be an added challenge.”

The changes build on the protections introduced when the act was last amended in 2017, which allowed victims of interpersonal violence to end long-term leases to escape dangerous living situations.

Victim Services will evaluate applications on whether or not someone is at risk if they continue to live in their current home.

“There are some sexual assault survivors in which the assault takes place in their own home so they feel, suddenly, unsafe remaining there,” said Faye Davis, Saskatoon Sexual Assault and Information Centre’s executive director.

“Allowing then to end their lease early and move to a different location where they feel an increased sense of safety is a great thing.”

The act also includes several administrative improvements to reflect current practices and to create better efficiency.

