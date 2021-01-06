Saskatoon man charged with obtaining sexual services from a minor: police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police have charged 35-year-old man with obtaining sexual services from a minor.

It was reported to police that a man had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, according to a press release on Wednesday. It also said he’s accused of physically and sexually assaulting a 37-year-old woman.

Investigators with the child abuse unit said the incidents occurred between January 2016 and Dec. 6, 2020.

The man and two victims are known to each other, according to the press release.

Police said the man was arrested on Dec. 8, 2020, and faces charges of sexual assault, assault, obtaining sexual services from a minor, sexual assault with a weapon and sexual interference.

The accused will remain in custody until his second court appearance which is scheduled to take place on Jan. 13.

