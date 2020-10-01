Saskatchewan man accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

A man from the North Battleford, Sask., area is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl from the Saskatoon area.

Oakley Blackstar, 63, is also charged with luring a child to facilitate an offence and making explicit material available to a child, according to the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

Police said they received a report on Sept. 9 that a man was enticing a 16-year-old girl through a popular online chat app to engage in sexual activity.

ICE investigators said they were able to identify the girl, who told them she had been taken to the suspect’s hotel room in June and sexually assaulted.

During the course of the investigation, police said they learned the suspect had been grooming the teenager through the exchange of naked pictures after they became online friends.

Blackstar was identified as the suspect and arrested on Sept. 24.

He appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Sept. 30 and was released on conditions. He is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 22.

Police said a cell phone was seized and is now being analyzed to identify other potential victims.

ICE investigations are asking any other girls who may have had any involvement with Blackstar to contact them through their local police detachment.