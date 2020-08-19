Menu

Canada

The Dead South’s Danny Kenyon exits band following sexual misconduct allegations

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
The Dead South's Danny Kenyon has left the band following sexual misconduct allegations made against him on Victims Voices Regina's Instagram page.
A member of a popular Saskatchewan band, The Dead South, is stepping away following sexual misconduct allegations made on social media, according to the band.

A post naming Kenyon appeared on the Victims Voices Regina Instagram page on July 31, although the band has not confirmed the specific allegations that prompted their response.

The band announced Wednesday that cello player Danny Kenyon is no longer with band in a message posted on their website.

Read more: Regina Instagram account creates platform for alleged sexual violence survivors to share stories

“We know that you have been waiting to hear from us. Sorry it has taken some time and thank you for your patience as we have been processing the ongoing situation and trying to develop meaningful solutions,” the message read.

“The Dead South, as a band, as a company, as individuals, and community members, is opposed to, and does not condone harmful behavior of any kind.”

The statement adds accountability is important and that the band doesn’t want to be part of the ongoing problem when it comes to sexual misconduct.

Read more: Regina Sexual Assault Centre expanding services into Moose Jaw: ‘The need is really great’

“Space for victims is important. Safety is essential and the opportunity to effect change in our community is integral,” it read.

“We will be part of the solution, assist in the ongoing struggle to clear a wide open space for continued dialogue, offer opportunity for healing and opportunity for growth.”

In addition to Kenyon walking way, the band says it is making a number of changes that will include supporting local organizations that offer mental health resources to survivors of abuse.

“It is important we continue to be teachable, to be accountable, and to be mindful as men and community members,” the message continued.

Read more: Saskatchewan women, children are turned away from shelters 600 times a month, says new report

“Taking lessons from this is our immediate priority. We hope that our action will help in some to spark healing, and we are hopeful our community will be open to this as a path forward.”

Global News has reached out to the members of the Dead South along with Kenyon, and will update the story if we hear back.

Regina Instagram account creates platform for alleged sexual violence survivors to share stories
MusicSaskatchewanInstagramsexual misconductSexual AllegationsThe Dead Southvictims voices reginaSaskatchewan Band
