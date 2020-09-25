Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Regina Sexual Assault Centre launching pilot project in Moose Jaw: ‘There was a need’

By Connor O’Donovan Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 7:20 pm
A pilot project launched in Regina last month is helping sexual assault victims file reports without giving their names.
With the help of provincial funding, the Regina Sexual Assault Centre is planning to begin offering services in Moose Jaw. Dustin Paripovic / Getty Images

The Regina Sexual Assault Centre (RSAC) is using a small dose of provincial funding to set up new services in Moose Jaw.

“We looked into it a couple of years ago and found that 15 to 20 per cent of our clients were coming from that area,” said RSAC Executive Director Lisa Miller. “We really recognized there was a need in Moose Jaw”.

Around $18,900 from the provincial Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund is helping fund the expansion.

Read more: Regina Sexual Assault Centre expanding services into Moose Jaw: ‘The need is really great’

With the funding, Miller says the RSAC plans to hire a new part-time counsellor who will offer one-on-one services two days a week in Moose Jaw.

Story continues below advertisement

“We started looking at how can we make our services more accessible for people rather than them having to drive that half hour to an hour to receive counselling,” Miller said.

Last year, the Moose Jaw Police Service investigated 44 incidents of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and sexual interference offences.

Trending Stories

In 2018, they investigated 58 cases and in 2017, 41 cases.

“If you take the number of sexual assaults reported to police, that’s approximately five to eight per cent,” Miller said. “You do the math and that will tell you how many people are out there who may need our help.”

Read more: Charges laid in connection with video showing bullying of transgender girl in Moose Jaw

The new funding may not help meet the demand for very long, though.

Miller said the $18,974 will help fund the new position for about a year.

She said she hopes that year will help shed a light on the demand for sexual assault services in Moose Jaw, and that more funding will follow as a result.

“We’re well aware that once we’re down there, and we have services in the community, that the need will be there and probably exceed capacity. So our hope is that (services) will increase in time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Miller said she hopes to have the position filled by the end of the year.

Click to play video 'Experts discuss impact of COVID-19 court delays on sexual assault victims' Experts discuss impact of COVID-19 court delays on sexual assault victims
Experts discuss impact of COVID-19 court delays on sexual assault victims
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultGovernment of SaskatchewanMoose JawRegina CrimeMoose Jaw PoliceSaskatchewan Newsmoose jaw crimeRegina Sexual Assault CentreCriminal Property Forfeiture FundLisa MillerMoose Jaw News
Flyers
More weekly flyers