Charges laid in connection with video showing bullying of transgender girl in Moose Jaw

A shocking video has been circulating on social media in Moose Jaw that shows a transgender girl being harassed by a group of young teens.

In the video, obtained by Global News, the teens can be heard yelling at the distressed transgender girl to “stop crying” and to “bow the f–k down” to them.

Multiple times she can be heard crying out, saying, “I just want to go home” and “leave me alone.”

The video has shocked the LGBTQ2 community in Moose Jaw which has rallied in support around the victim.

“My first reaction to seeing the video was complete empathy and feelings of devastation for that individual to have to have that experience,” says Taylor Carlson, executive director at Moose Jaw Pride.

Moose Jaw Pride has reached out to the victim and their family, and says community support is extremely important at this time.

“We like to support folks as best we can and a lot of that involves direct advocacy, education, and outreach. But at the heart of it, it’s creating spaces of dignity and conversation for them.”

Moose Jaw police announced late Friday afternoon that they have charged two young offenders. One has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon and one assault charge.

The other individual is facing one count of assault.

Both have been released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

