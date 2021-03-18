Man arrested in Peterborough police online investigation into child sexual exploitation

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces charges following an online investigation by the Peterborough Police Service’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

According to police, on Wednesday the investigation led to the arrest of Joseph Mark Ohlmann, 54, of Bath, Ont., in Amherstview who was charged with two counts of adult agreement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 16 years of age.

No further details were provided on the investigation.

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Wednesday and was granted bail, police said Thursday.

He is scheduled to return to court on March 18.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the provincial strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

