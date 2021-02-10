Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough teenager charged with possessing child pornography

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 1:37 pm
An officer in Saskatchewan's ICE Unit says offenders are using everyday applications to share and access child porn.
A Peterborough youth has been charged with possessing child pornography. File Photo / Global News

A Peterborough youth is facing a child pornography charge following an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Wednesday as part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a city residence where various electronics were located and seized.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Read more: Peterborough man charged in child pornography investigation: police

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday, police said.

Trending Stories

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of accused cannot be released.

It’s the second child pornography arrest made in the city in as many days.

Story continues below advertisement

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. The project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Click to play video 'Child exploitation investigations on the rise: Peterborough Police' Child exploitation investigations on the rise: Peterborough Police
Child exploitation investigations on the rise: Peterborough Police – Oct 30, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough PoliceChild PornographyChild PornYouth Criminal Justice ActChild ExploitationTeen ChargedOnline ExploitationPeterborough child porn
Flyers
More weekly flyers