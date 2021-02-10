Peterborough teenager charged with possessing child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough youth is facing a child pornography charge following an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Wednesday as part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a city residence where various electronics were located and seized.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday, police said.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of accused cannot be released.

It’s the second child pornography arrest made in the city in as many days.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. The project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

