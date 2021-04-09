Saskatoon man charged with sexually assaulting a child over a 5+ year period

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are concerned there may be more victims after charging a man with the sexual assault of a minor.

Police said they received a report in January alleging a man had sexually assaulted a child on numerous occasions for nearly six years.

The minor was between the ages of five and nine, when the reported sexual assaults occurred between February 2012 and December 2017.

An arrest warrant was issued after an investigation by the Saskatoon police child abuse unit.

Ricky Davis, 56, was taken into custody on April 7.

He was charged with sexual assault, and is scheduled to make his second court appearance on April 12.

Police said the victim and the accused are known to each other.

Investigators say there may be other victims in the community, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300.

