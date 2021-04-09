Menu

Crime

Saskatoon man charged with sexually assaulting a child over a 5+ year period

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 3:46 pm
The Saskatoon Police Service suspends a constable with pay in connection to an alleged attempt to obstruct justice. View image in full screen
A 56-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor for over a five year period, say Saskatoon police. File / Global News

Saskatoon police are concerned there may be more victims after charging a man with the sexual assault of a minor.

Police said they received a report in January alleging a man had sexually assaulted a child on numerous occasions for nearly six years.

The minor was between the ages of five and nine, when the reported sexual assaults occurred between February 2012 and December 2017.

Read more: Saskatoon woman granted bail after child pornography, sexual assault, bestiality charges

An arrest warrant was issued after an investigation by the Saskatoon police child abuse unit.

Ricky Davis, 56, was taken into custody on April 7.

He was charged with sexual assault, and is scheduled to make his second court appearance on April 12.

Police said the victim and the accused are known to each other.

Investigators say there may be other victims in the community, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300.

