Crime

Regina police charge doctor with sexual assaults, including of minors

By Thomas Piller Global News
Police say they have charged a Regina doctor following reports of sexual assault and sexual interference.
Police say they have charged a Regina doctor following reports of sexual assault and sexual interference. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says they have laid five charges following an investigation into reports of sexual assault and sexual interference by a physician during his practice.

According to a press release, these incidents began as early as 2007 and occurred to three female victims, two of whom were minors.

Read more: Regina doctor accused of inappropriate touching involving 6 female patients

Police said the investigation led to the arrest of Dr. El-fallani A. Mohammed, 65, on March 12.

He is facing one count of sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and two counts of sexual interference.

Mohammed, of Regina, was released on an undertaking and expected to make his first provincial court appearance on these charges on Aug. 4, according to the release.

