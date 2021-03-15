Regina police charge doctor with sexual assaults, including of minors

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says they have laid five charges following an investigation into reports of sexual assault and sexual interference by a physician during his practice.

According to a press release, these incidents began as early as 2007 and occurred to three female victims, two of whom were minors.

Police said the investigation led to the arrest of Dr. El-fallani A. Mohammed, 65, on March 12.

He is facing one count of sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and two counts of sexual interference.

Mohammed, of Regina, was released on an undertaking and expected to make his first provincial court appearance on these charges on Aug. 4, according to the release.

