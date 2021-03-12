Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Brampton man charged following sexual assault during procedure at medical centre

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 1:17 pm
Police say the accused previously worked as a medical technologist in the Windsor area.
Police say the accused previously worked as a medical technologist in the Windsor area. OPP

A Brampton man has been charged following a sexual assault that took place during a procedure at a medical centre in Alliston, Ont., on Tuesday.

“The members of the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit work with victims to encourage reporting of serious crimes. Victim impact and understanding is a primary goal when investigating a crime against a person,” Nottawasaga OPP Det.-Sgt. Sarah Vance said in a statement.

Read more: Newmarket doctor charged with multiple sexual assaults, including one involving 14-year-old girl

“Officers are committed to assisting victims during what is often the worst experience of their lives, providing support throughout criminal investigations and pending court proceedings.”

Trending Stories

Ankur Sharma, 35, from Brampton has been charged with sexual assault following Tuesday’s incident.

He was released from police custody and will appear in court in April.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario doctor facing additional sexual assault charges after 11 more victims come forward

Police say Sharma previously worked as a medical technologist in the Windsor area.

Any additional victims or anyone with information can contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultBramptonWindsorBrampton newsAllistonAlliston newsAlliston medical centre sexual assaultAlliston sexual assaultBrampton man sexual assaultWindsor medical sexual assault

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers