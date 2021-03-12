Brampton man charged following sexual assault during procedure at medical centre

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton man has been charged following a sexual assault that took place during a procedure at a medical centre in Alliston, Ont., on Tuesday.

“The members of the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit work with victims to encourage reporting of serious crimes. Victim impact and understanding is a primary goal when investigating a crime against a person,” Nottawasaga OPP Det.-Sgt. Sarah Vance said in a statement.

“Officers are committed to assisting victims during what is often the worst experience of their lives, providing support throughout criminal investigations and pending court proceedings.”

Ankur Sharma, 35, from Brampton has been charged with sexual assault following Tuesday’s incident.

He was released from police custody and will appear in court in April.

Police say Sharma previously worked as a medical technologist in the Windsor area.

Any additional victims or anyone with information can contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.