New Brunswick man sentenced to 6 months in jail for having images of child sexual abuse

A 48-year-old man has been sentenced to six months in jail and two years on probation after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an investigation into images of child sexual abuse, the RCMP said.

Police said the investigation began in April 2019. In July of that same year, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Blackland, N.B.

“Police seized several electronic devices and a 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene,” said the RCMP in a press release.

Andy Grimes was sentenced in Campbellton provincial court on March 5.

According to authorities, Andy Grimes has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life, and will be required to submit a DNA sample.

“Following his release from jail, he will have to abide by conditions set out by the court, including not being around children,” police said.