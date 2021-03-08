Halifax man charged with assaulting police officer in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man from Halifax, N.S., has been charged with assaulting a police officer following an incident in Moncton, N.B., according to the RCMP.

Police said that on the evening of March 6, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a convenience store on Killam Drive.

“A man and a woman believed to be involved in the incident were located walking nearby,” the RCMP said.

Police said that they identified the man as a person of interest in other ongoing investigations and that a struggle followed when attempted to arrest him.

The man gained access to a nearby police cruiser and tried to flee in the vehicle, but collided with a second police cruiser that had just arrived at the scene.

“The man fled on foot, and was arrested a short distance away. No one was seriously injured in the incident,” police said.

John Jay Anderson appeared in Moncton provincial court by way of tele-remand on March 7.

He was charged with assaulting a police officer and was remanded into custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 10 at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.

The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.