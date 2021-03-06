Menu

Fire

Two people dead after early morning fire in Hilden: N.S. RCMP

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted March 6, 2021 1:23 pm
Colchester County RCMP are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Saturday morning.
Colchester County RCMP are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Saturday morning. File / Global News

Two individuals were found dead in an apartment building that caught fire Saturday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to a fire at 6:55 a.m. on Truro Road in Hilden, Colchester County.

Local fire departments extinguished the fire and an investigation is ongoing.

RCMP say the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

“Our thoughts are with the victims’ loved ones at this difficult time,” they said in a release.

