Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with 2019 homicide in Cape Breton

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2019 homicide of 80-year-old Douglas MacLeod Barrett.

In a news release Monday morning, Cape Breton Regional Police announced Mallory Ann Paul was arrested at the Central Nova Correctional Centre in Truro, where she was scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

She has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Friday.

Paul also faces a charge of property damage resulting from the time of the arrest, police added..

“The charges come after an extensive investigation by the Cape Breton Regional Police Major Crime Unit, in conjunction with the NS Medical Examiner’s Office and the National Forensic Laboratory,” police said in the news release Friday.

No other details have been released.