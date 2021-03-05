Menu

Crime

Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with 2019 homicide in Cape Breton

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 6:32 am
Mallory Paul also faces a charge of property damage resulting from the time of the arrest, police added..
Mallory Paul also faces a charge of property damage resulting from the time of the arrest, police added.. Global News File

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2019 homicide of 80-year-old Douglas MacLeod Barrett.

In a news release Monday morning, Cape Breton Regional Police announced Mallory Ann Paul was arrested at the Central Nova Correctional Centre in Truro, where she was scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

Read more: New trial ordered for sex worker who says she stabbed client in self-defence

She has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Friday.

Paul also faces a charge of property damage resulting from the time of the arrest, police added..

“The charges come after an extensive investigation by the Cape Breton Regional Police Major Crime Unit, in conjunction with the NS Medical Examiner’s Office and the National Forensic Laboratory,” police said in the news release Friday.

Read more: Woman in Maitland, N.S. seriously injured following assault at home: police

No other details have been released.

 

 

 

 

