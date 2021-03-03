Woman in Maitland, N.S. seriously injured following assault at home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged after he assaulted two women at a home in Maitland, N.S., according to the RCMP on Wednesday.

Police said that on Feb. 25, they responded to a complaint of an assault with a weapon at a home on Cedar Road at 5 a.m.

“The investigation determined that a 29-year-old man had assaulted two persons,” the RCMP said in a press release.

According to authorities, one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS. The other person did not have physical injuries.

The suspect was arrested on scene without incident.

Robert Frederick MacKenzie faces three assault-related charges, plus charges for unlawful confinement and uttering threats.

The RCMP said that MacKenzie was brought before a judge and released on strict conditions, including that he must not be in the community of Maitland, must not use or possess firearm, must remain within 25 meters of his residence in Onslow and must not use, possess or consume alcoholic beverages.

MacKenzie is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on April 12 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

