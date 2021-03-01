Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia police searching for suspect in break-and-enter, assault, arson

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Global News files

Police in Nova Scotia are looking for a suspect who reportedly broke into a Lower Sackville home, assaulted a person, and then set the home on fire.

RCMP say they responded to the house fire on Sackville Drive at 5:10 a.m. Feb. 27.

Read more: Halifax police lay 34 break-in charges against 35-year-old man

The only person inside the house had already escaped and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

The suspect is described as a white man, five-feet-seven-inches tall, and was wearing a dark jacket and hat.

Anyone with information can contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

