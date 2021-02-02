Prince Edward County man faces historical child sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have charged a Prince Edward County man with historic child sexual assault offences.

According to OPP, someone came forward Jan. 12 with accusations of assaults between 1993 and 1998.

On Jan. 30, OPP searched a home, which resulted in the seizure of a shotgun, a rifle, several external hard drivers, computer tablets and cameras.

OPP have since charged 70-year-old Terry Carter with two counts of indecent exposure to a child under the age of 16, two counts of invitation to sexual touching under the age of 16, two counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, and one count each of possession of child pornography, sexual interference and careless storage of a firearm.

Investigators are concerned there may be similar incidents involving other victims and are asking anyone with information to call Prince Edward County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.