CAA Saskatchewan launches annual Worst Roads campaign

CAA Saskatchewan has launched its annual Worst Roads campaign, asking drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to nominate the top 10 roads in the province in need of repair.

The initiative takes aim at dangerous road conditions and encourages decision-makers to make improvements.

“It’s all about education and awareness. I think for most of the municipality and government people handling the budget strings, they probably know about this,” said Christine Niemczyk, CAA Saskatchewan’s director of communications.

“This [Top 10 list] helps determine which roads are still a safety concern and what can be done about it.”

Included in this year’s campaign, is a Google Map Locator that will pinpoint the locations of the nominated roads that are receiving votes.

CAA Saskatchewan will be releasing weekly updates, listing up-to-date voting results.

On March 31, CAA released its Cost of Poor Roads in Canada report highlighting the impact bad roads have on vehicles in terms of maintenance.

“That study said the average Canadian pays an additional $126 in maintenance fees [per year] just on their vehicle because of poor roads. In Saskatchewan, that amount is $97 per driver,” Niemczyk said.

Poor and very poor road conditions are defined by Statistics Canada:

Poor: Failure likely and substantial work required in the short term. Asset is barely serviceable. No immediate risk to health or safety. The operating asset has less than 40 per cent of its expected service life remaining.

Very Poor: Immediate need to replace most or all the assets. There are health and safety hazards that present possible risks to public safety, or the asset cannot be serviced or operated without risk to personnel. Major work or replacement is required urgently. The operating asset has less than 10 per cent of its expected service life remaining.

Last year’s Worst Roads campaign was put on hiatus due to challenges surrounding the initial outbreak of COVID-19.

Voting for 2021 began on April 7 and will close on April 27. Voting is done online through the CAA Saskatchewan website. Photos are being accepted and can be uploaded in the submission process.

