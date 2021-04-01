COVID-19: 8 new cases in Peterborough area, presumed variants surpass 200

Send this page to someone via email

Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Peterborough area on Thursday, according to the region’s health unit.

The COVID tracker for Peterborough Public Health at 4:11 p.m. reported 55 active cases of COVID-19, up from 52 reported on Wednesday. The health unit remains in red control under Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

There are also another eight presumed variant of concern cases for a total of 206, up from 198 reported 24 hours earlier. The first confirmed variant of concern was reported on Feb. 23. A presumed variant is defined as having tested positive for a mutation, but it requires further genomic sequencing to determine its specific strain, the health unit notes. Testing at the Public Health Ontario labs generally takes seven to 14 days. Once a strain is identified, it is then placed on the tracker’s confirmed case list.

Of the health unit’s 879 cases, 814 are now declared resolved (one more since Wednesday) — approximately 93 per cent. Four cases from previous days were removed from the database.

View image in full screen Case data for April 1, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

There remain four active outbreaks in the city:

Two workplace outbreaks — Declared on March 31, locations not specified by the health unit. On Thursday officials said both places had “fewer than 10” individuals. Ontario’s COVID outbreak database lists one case under congregate care and another under education.

Gzowski College student residence at Trent University: Declared March 19.

Empress Gardens Retirement Residence — Declared March 22 after one employee tested positive.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 200 COVID-19 cases (two more since Wednesday) associated with 32 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Thursday: 30 local cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared; four required the intensive care unit — both unchanged since Wednesday.

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city on Thursday.

Trent University: Reports at 4:30 p.m. three active cases — unchanged from Wednesday — two of which are in student residence and the other is an employee. The university states “not all active cases may be related to the ongoing outbreak at Gzowski College.”

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients, unchanged from 24 hours earlier. There have been 25 patient transfers from other areas, one more since Wednesday.

Death toll: 10 since the pandemic was declared, one with the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak; three associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

School cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction (all schools remain open): Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School (one case), St. Peter Catholic Secondary School (one case), St. Anne Catholic Elementary (one case), Kenner Collegiate and Vocational Institute (one case), Prince of Wales Public School (one case)

More than 46,650 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Vaccination clinics/COVID-19 testing

The health unit plans to start to open appointments for residents born in 1951 (age 70) or earlier starting this week, once more of the area’s older residents have been immunized.