COVID-19: Vaccination bookings available for residents age 70 and up in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Residents age 70 and older in the jurisdiction of Peterborough Public Health can now book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, the health unit announced Thursday morning.

Appointments for the residents (born in 1951 or before) can be made either online at any time or by calling 249-494-5631 from Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., including Good Friday and Easter Monday (April 5). To book an appointment online you will need to have a green Ontario health card and an email address. To book over the phone you will need to have a green or a red and white Ontario health card.

Read more: New tool will notify residents when eligible to get vaccine in Peterborough

Clinics are being held at the Evinrude Centre in Peterborough.

“With more than 9,000 local residents in the 70-74 age group, we are excited to increase the number of people who can now be immunized,” stated Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, the health unit’s medical officer of health.

Story continues below advertisement

“We encourage residents to book online if possible. If booking must be done over the phone, remember that calling on the day that an age group becomes eligible will lead to long wait times. Residents are encouraged to check back online each day as new appointments become available.”

Salvaterra noted that more than 3,000 people will shortly receive an email for the 70 to 74 age group at their request by signing up as part of the Notify Me program. To sign up to receive an email when the next age group or other groups become eligible as per the Ontario COVID-19 vaccination program, visit www.peterboroughpublichealth.ca/notifyme.

The health unit advises people to be patient when booking their appointments.

“Past experience has shown that the local call centre experiences a high volume of calls on the day a new age group opens up for booking before tapering off a few days later,” the health unit states. “Residents are reminded that once you become eligible for vaccination, you remain eligible and can book into future clinics.”

Story continues below advertisement

Before booking an appointment, residents are reminded to review the COVID-19 vaccine consent form. If residents require a consultation with a health-care provider to review any concerns with their health, do this before booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.