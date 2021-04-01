Menu

Health

Ontario’s COVID-19 ’emergency brake’ shutdown takes effect on Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Ford government to move province into 4-week lockdown amid COVID-19 3rd wave' Ford government to move province into 4-week lockdown amid COVID-19 3rd wave
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario will be moved to a four-week lockdown. But despite rising infections and ICU admissions, schools will remain open during the shutdown. Gyms, salons, as well indoor and outdoor dining will be closed. Marianne Dimain reports.

The Ontario government is imposing a provincewide “shutdown” in an effort to combat a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

Premier Doug Ford says the change will take effect Saturday and continue for at least four weeks.

The government is asking Ontarians to limit trips outside the home to necessities such as food, medication and other essential services.

Read more: Here’s what you can and can’t do during Ontario’s COVID-19 ’emergency brake’ shutdown

Ford says retail stores will see limits on capacity while restaurants will be restricted to takeout, delivery and drive-through service.

The government has said schools will also remain open because they are crucial to students’ mental health.

The announcement comes hours after the province’s science advisers said stay-at-home orders are needed to control the third wave driven by more contagious and deadly COVID-19 variants.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
