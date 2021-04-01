Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario to reveal COVID-19 modelling data Thursday

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Record number of patients in Ontario ICUs' COVID-19: Record number of patients in Ontario ICUs
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario ICUs have their highest number of COVID-19 critical care patients since the pandemic began and new numbers show the demographic is much younger. Kamil Karamali reports.

Ontario health officials are set to reveal modelling Thursday morning that shows where the province could be headed amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. David Williams, the province’s chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, co-chair for the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, will hold a press conference at 10 a.m.

The briefing is ahead of a scheduled announcement by Premier Doug Ford at 1:30 p.m. that is expected to reveal the details of a four-week province-wide “emergency brake” due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospital ICU admissions.

Read more: Ontario government moves to activate 4-week, provincewide COVID-19 ’emergency brake’

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 2,333 new cases and 15 more deaths. It was the seventh day in a row that case counts were above 2,000.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The president of the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) said the number of patients in ICU, based on Critical Care Services Ontario data, is much higher at 421 with 32 more admissions on Wednesday. On Thursday, that number increased to 430.

“This is the highest number of COVID patients in critical care at one time since the pandemic began,” Anthony Dale, OHA president, tweeted Wednesday morning.

— More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCOVIDOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario COVID-19 casesOntario lockdownModellingOntario COVIDOntario Modelling

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers