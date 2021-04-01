Ontario to reveal COVID-19 modelling data Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario health officials are set to reveal modelling Thursday morning that shows where the province could be headed amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. David Williams, the province’s chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, co-chair for the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, will hold a press conference at 10 a.m.

The briefing is ahead of a scheduled announcement by Premier Doug Ford at 1:30 p.m. that is expected to reveal the details of a four-week province-wide “emergency brake” due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospital ICU admissions.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 2,333 new cases and 15 more deaths. It was the seventh day in a row that case counts were above 2,000.

The president of the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) said the number of patients in ICU, based on Critical Care Services Ontario data, is much higher at 421 with 32 more admissions on Wednesday. On Thursday, that number increased to 430.

“This is the highest number of COVID patients in critical care at one time since the pandemic began,” Anthony Dale, OHA president, tweeted Wednesday morning.

