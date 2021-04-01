Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

‘Schools will remain open’ and April Break will go ahead, Ontario education minister says

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 11:26 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario education minister tells Global News April break to go ahead' Ontario education minister tells Global News April break to go ahead
WATCH ABOVE: As we get closer to a delayed spring break in Ontario schools, the education minister told Global News there are no plans to close schools now or after the April break.

Ontario’s education minister Stephen Lecce said Thursday that schools will remain open as they are “critical for mental health and learning.”

He also previously said the April Break will go ahead as planned.

“Students deserve to be in class,” Lecce tweeted.

The April Break is set for the week of April 12 which was postponed from the regular mid-March scheduling.

The move comes as it is anticipated the provincial government will implement a four-week provincewide “emergency brake” as COVID-19 case counts and ICU admissions continue to surge.

Read more: Ontario government moves to activate 4-week, provincewide COVID-19 ’emergency brake’

Story continues below advertisement

Students and staff across boards in Ontario had been told to take their belongings home in anticipation they may not be able to return to in-classroom learning.

York Catholic District School Board had prematurely sent out a letter to parents on Wednesday advising them that remote learning could begin after the Easter weekend.

On Thursday, the board issued an apology “for any confusion with regards to potential school closures.”

“As we learn (Thursday) morning we are under every impression that students will continue in-class learning,” York Catholic District School Board said.

During a press conference on provincial COVID-19 modelling data, Dr. Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, from Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table, said the rising infections in school “really reflect the level of infection in the community.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s important to recognize if infection takes off in the community the schools amplify this,” Brown said.

“This is a very, very hard trade off, we know that if schools stay open we will see more infection but we also know the impact on children of these interruptions in schools is really hard and damaging. So it’s a challenging trade off.”

Brown said if there is any room for choices to get COVID-19 infection rates under control that “schools would be the last thing I’d personally recommend closing and the first things to open up.”

Read more: Variants driving 3rd wave, younger Ontarians being admitted to ICU: COVID-19 modelling numbers

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario reports more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 13,278 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date — 9,936 among students and 2,179 among staff (1,163 individuals were not identified).

This is an increase of 249 more cases in the last day — 211 student cases, 36 staff cases and two individuals were not identified.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 2,057 cases reported among students, 424 cases among staff and six individuals were not identified — totaling 2,487 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 1,240 out of 4,828 schools in the province which is 25 per cent of schools.

Sixty-three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

Click to play video: 'GTA mother seeks clarity on COVID-19 cases in schools' GTA mother seeks clarity on COVID-19 cases in schools
GTA mother seeks clarity on COVID-19 cases in schools
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCOVIDStephen LecceOntario schoolsin class learningApril BreakOntario school April breakschools open ontario

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers