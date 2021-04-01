Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
April 1 2021 11:34am
01:55

The other health crisis parents say must be treated as urgently as COVID-19

Toxic drug overdoses have gotten worse since the pandemic began. A group of parents want governments to treat the crisis as urgently as COVID-19. Kendra Slugoski reports.

