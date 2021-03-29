Hinshaw to announce new age guidelines for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is expected to announce a pause on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine program for those under the age of 55.

The age guideline change is in line with an expected change in recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), a senior source in the Alberta government told Global News.

Senior government sources in the Saskatchewan and Ontario governments also tell Global News they were each informed of the pending change to NACI’s recommendations on Sunday night.

Alberta is expected to receive 175,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week, according to the federal government’s vaccine rollout site.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw has a news conference scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Monday. It will be live streamed in this article post.

Health Canada initially approved the AstraZeneca shot for all adults before NACI recommended it only be used on people under 65. NACI changed course, saying real-world results indicated effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine on seniors.

On Sunday, Alberta recorded 644 new COVID-19 cases, 235 of which were variants of concern. Out of Alberta’s total active cases, 25.6 per cent were variants.

Alberta’s positivity rate was 5.4 per cent.

There were 277 people in hospital, 63 of whom were in intensive care.

Three COVID-19 fatalities were reported Sunday.

As of March 27, Alberta had administered 594,723 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

— More to come…

