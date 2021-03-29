Alberta to begin Phase 2B of COVID-19 vaccine rollout Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta is once again expanding its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan, with the start of Phase 2B on Tuesday. In addition, the province has laid out its plan to ensure housebound Albertans have access to vaccine.

Phase 2B includes more than 945,000 Albertans with underlying health conditions, including cancer patients, transplant recipients, people living with disabilities, dementia and other conditions that put them at a higher risk of severe outcomes of COVID-19. (See full list below).

Beginning on Tuesday, March 30, Albertans born in 1963 or earlier with eligible underlying medical conditions will be able to book a vaccine appointment through participating pharmacies that have supply in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer.

Appointments for this group can be booked directly through participating pharmacies.

Alberta Health said in the coming week, more vaccine supply will become available and more pharmacies will begin to offer appointments.

On April 5, Alberta Health Services will start taking bookings for eligible Albertans in Phase 2B who were born in or before 1959. These appointments can be booked through 811 or through the AHS online booking portal.

Additional birth years will be added as more vaccines arrive in the province, Alberta Health said in a media release Monday morning.

“This is great news for vulnerable Albertans and another big step forward in our vaccine rollout,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said in a media release.

“Anyone with these serious health conditions will now be eligible for vaccines that give effective protection from COVID-19. We’re ramping up our vaccinations as fast as the incoming vaccine supply allows. Every adult in Alberta will be offered a first dose by the end of June.”

Eligible health conditions in Phase 2B

Phase 2B applies to all Albertans born in 2005 or earlier with any of the following conditions:

A missing spleen or a spleen that is no longer working

Cancer

Chronic heart disease and vascular disease

Chronic kidney diseases requiring regular medical monitoring or treatment

Chronic liver disease due to any cause

Chronic neurological disease

Chronic respiratory (lung) diseases

Diabetes requiring insulin or other anti-diabetic medication to control

A weakened immune response due to disease or treatment

Anyone who is currently pregnant

Severe mental illness or substance use disorder requiring a hospital stay during the past year

Severe obesity

Severe or profound learning disabilities or severe developmental delay

Solid organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant recipients

For more specific details on the eligible conditions, visit the AHS website.

Alberta Health said people in Phase 2B will not be required to provide proof of their condition, however, they may want to speak with their doctor or pharmacist to determine if their condition is on the list.

Ensuring vaccine access for housebound Albertans

Starting Monday, AHS will offer COVID-19 vaccines to about 3,000 housebound Albertans who are eligible in phases 1 and 2A.

Alberta Health said the program, which aims to ensure those physically unable to leave their homes get vaccinated as quickly as possible, will expand to people in Phase 2B in the coming days.

Alberta Health said the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered by AHS public health or home care, similar to how the annual influenza vaccine is provided to homebound Albertans.

Anyone who was eligible for vaccine in phases 1 and 2A who have not yet booked an appointment can still do so.

As of March 27, 594,723 doses of vaccine have been administered in Alberta.

This week, Canada is expected to receive its largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to date, with around 3.3 million shots due for delivery from different pharmaceutical companies over the coming days.

Monday’s news come as provinces, including Alberta, appear to be hitting pause on the rollout of the controversial AstraZeneca vaccine.

Global News has learned from a senior Alberta government source that the province’s public health officer is set to announce a pause in the AstraZeneca vaccine program for those under the age of 55.

That is in line with an expected change in recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which Global News has confirmed is set to be announced later Monday.