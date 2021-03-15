Alberta reveals who’s eligible for Phase 2B and 2C of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health revealed Monday who in the province will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in the next two phases of its rollout.

At a news conference in Edmonton, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said about 368,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province to date, with Alberta still in Phase 2A of its rollout plan.

Once 2A is complete, the province’s top doctor said Alberta will continue to focus on people most at risk of severe outcome from COVID-19 because of “limited supply” of the vaccine.

READ MORE: AHS says website issues resolved as Alberta begins Phase 2A of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

In Phase 2B, Albertans born between 1957 and 2005 who live with what Alberta Health describes as certain “high-risk underlying health conditions” will be eligible for the vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Hinshaw said as long as there is no supply shortage, health authorities expect Phase 2B to begin in April.

Among the health conditions that make Albertans eligible in Phase 2B are congenital heart disease, chronic heart failure, chronic respiratory disease, chronic kidney diseases, certain chronic neurological diseases, diabetes that requires medication as well as people undergoing chemotherapy or treatment for HIV. The list of what conditions make one eligible for vaccination in Phase 2B is extensive. For a complete list, click here.

“I appreciate this list is complicated,” Hinshaw said.

1:43 Alberta identifies health conditions eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Phase 2B Alberta identifies health conditions eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Phase 2B

Hinshaw said the province plans to use the honour system so that people who are eligible for vaccination in Phase 2A will not be required to prove they have one of the medical conditions listed. She noted that like in Phase 2A, people eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 2B will be able to book their appointments through pharmacies or through Alberta Health Services when their birth year becomes eligible.

Story continues below advertisement

Hinshaw also outlined who will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine shot in Phase 2C, once Phase 2B is complete. Phase 2C will see health-care workers working in patient care facilities or providing direct patient care in the community become eligible for vaccination.

READ MORE: AstraZeneca: Trudeau says vaccine is safe as more countries mount blood clot concerns

Hinshaw said Phase 2C will also see workers at meat-packing plants become eligible for the vaccine.

Others who will become eligible for vaccination in Phase 2C are primary caregivers of Albertans whom Alberta Health says “are most at risk of severe outcomes.”

2:20 Hinshaw clarifies eligibility for Phase 2C of Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccination plan Hinshaw clarifies eligibility for Phase 2C of Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

The list of people eligible for vaccination in Phase 2C is extensive. For a complete breakdown of Phase 2C eligibility, click here.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Sunday, Alberta Health said 368,124 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the province, with 91,593 people having received both their doses. Since the vaccination process began in the province, Alberta health authorities have identified that 143 “adverse events following immunization” had been reported to them.

Latest COVID-19 numbers in Alberta

Hinshaw said Monday that Alberta Health identified 364 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours out of about 6,600 tests. She said the province’s positivity rate is at about 5.5 per cent.

Of the new cases, Hinshaw said 65 involve variants of concern.

She noted Alberta’s R value — an indicator of the rate of spread in the community — over the past week was 1.07.

“We must redouble our efforts,” Hinshaw said, “so we can drive Alberta’s R value below 1.00.”

Any R value of 1.00 or more is generally considered an indication that transmission of the novel coronavirus is increasing.

Alberta Health said Monday that it had confirmed three more COVID-19 fatalities. All three cases included comorbidities.

The people who died were a man in his 60s in the South zone, a man in his 80s in the Edmonton zone and a woman in her 90s in the Calgary zone.

Story continues below advertisement

“My deepest sympathies go to the friends, family and colleagues,” Hinshaw said.

More to come…