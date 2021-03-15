Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
March 15 2021 6:57pm
01:04

UntitledHinshaw addresses concerns over pre-booking for COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw addresses concerns over some individuals being able to book their COVID-19 vaccine at some pharmacies before their eligibility.

Advertisement

Video Home