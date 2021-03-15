Alberta begins Phase 2A of COVID-19 vaccine rollout Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta begins Phase 2A of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan on Monday.

Phase 2A targets Albertans born between 1947 and 1956 and First Nations, Inuit and Métis born in 1971 or earlier.

Appointments can be booked online through Alberta Health Service’s booking tool on the AHS.ca website or by calling 811 if you require booking assistance.

Only Albertans born in 1947 or earlier — or First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born in 1962 or earlier – can begin booking their appointments through AHS on Monday starting at 8 a.m.

Participating pharmacies, however, will be taking appointments for all Phase 2A groups starting Monday.

A list of participating pharmacies is available on the Alberta Blue Cross website.

“To ensure the stability of the AHS online booking tool and 811, and to help make sure we don’t have more people booking than we have available appointments, AHS will open up more appointments according to birth year as the week progresses,” a news release stated. “This will be communicated by Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services daily by website, news release and social media.

“If the wait time is long when you call or go online to book, or you receive a busy signal through the 811 booking system, please visit later in the day.”

AHS said wait times are “minimal” after 5 p.m. and before 7 a.m.